328,724 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 328,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.05% of Coeur Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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