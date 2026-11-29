Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,166,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after acquiring an additional 3,296,611 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 8.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.34% of SEA worth $795,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1,511.1% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SEA by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SEA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,280 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America set a $110.00 target price on SEA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded SEA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tianyu Hou sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,747,500. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $52,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,599,391.40. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 463,820 shares of company stock worth $47,136,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $148.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.21). SEA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based internet company that operates digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Founded in 2009 as Garena, the company adopted the Sea name in 2017. Its businesses include Garena, which develops and publishes online games, and Shopee, an e-commerce marketplace connecting buyers and sellers. Sea also offers digital financial services, including mobile payments and related services, through its financial services business. Sea serves markets across Southeast Asia and Taiwan, as well as selected markets in Latin America and other regions.

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