Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,868 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. William John Sempolinski bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Recent Meta Platforms Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about META:

Positive Sentiment: An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Why this investor loves Meta Platforms right now

An investor argued that Meta is attractive now, supporting the bullish case despite recent concerns about AI costs. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Meta Platforms Just Partnered With Walmart

Meta’s Walmart partnership was cited as a way to turn its AI investments into commerce opportunities, though the article notes that free cash flow has turned negative amid the spending. Negative Sentiment: Some artists are leaving Meta’s platforms over concerns about AI, raising a potential reputational risk. Artists leave Meta platforms over AI fears

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.2%

META stock opened at $629.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 7.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Yorkville Ives started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan Li sold 9,196 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis Mahoney sold 1,559 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $974,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,500. The trade was a 35.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209. 13.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

Further Reading

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