Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,099 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $31,848,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of lululemon athletica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,565,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,392,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth $100,660,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $129,581,000 after acquiring an additional 126,917 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 821,585 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $93,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $225.98.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 12.78%. lululemon athletica's revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.480-9.730 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting lululemon athletica

These are some of the LULU headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Lululemon will report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on December 8. Investors may look to the results and management commentary for evidence on sales trends and the company’s direction. Lululemon earnings announcement

Lululemon will report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on December 8. Investors may look to the results and management commentary for evidence on sales trends and the company’s direction. Neutral Sentiment: The company named Paula Conhain chief communications officer, a leadership appointment that may support its communications during a period of heightened scrutiny. Lululemon names chief communications officer

The company named Paula Conhain chief communications officer, a leadership appointment that may support its communications during a period of heightened scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: BMO expects a potential earnings beat but remains bearish, keeping a $70 price target and looking to new CEO Heidi O’Neill’s December 10 remarks for a clearer turnaround plan. The cautious stance reinforces concerns about Lululemon’s near-term growth and recovery. BMO expects a beat but stays bearish

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $88.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $105.92.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a Canadian athletic apparel and lifestyle company founded in Vancouver in 1998. It designs and sells technical clothing and accessories for activities including yoga, running, training and other forms of exercise, as well as everyday wear. Its product range includes apparel for women and men, footwear, bags and other fitness-related accessories. The company sells through its own retail stores and e-commerce channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. lululemon also supports fitness and wellness communities through events and other local initiatives, extending its brand beyond its products and retail operations.

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