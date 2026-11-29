Arini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,350,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,784,000. Liberty Global comprises 4.0% of Arini Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arini Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.01% of Liberty Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at $90,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,783,000 after buying an additional 127,220 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $14,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 251,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $10.36 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 44.40%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,238,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,604,979.25. The trade was a 9.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Enrique Rodriguez bought 211,313 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $1,996,907.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 602,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,472.10. The trade was a 54.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 471,313 shares of company stock worth $4,487,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is an international telecommunications company focused on broadband, video and mobile connectivity. Through its operating companies and joint ventures, it provides residential and business customers with internet, television, fixed-line voice and mobile services. The company's European portfolio includes Virgin Media O2 in the United Kingdom, VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands and Telenet in Belgium. These businesses offer services under local brands and combine fixed broadband networks with mobile offerings.

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