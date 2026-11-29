Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,595 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $45,067,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of DICK'S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $1,501,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $340,215,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,943,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 209,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $164.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $244.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-12.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Recent DICK'S Sporting Goods Headlines

These are some of the DKS headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Several firms reaffirmed bullish ratings or raised price targets, adding to the positive reaction to the earnings report. BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating Wells Fargo Price Target Update

Several firms reaffirmed bullish ratings or raised price targets, adding to the positive reaction to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed, with some coverage questioning whether the company can meet the higher expectations created by its results and guidance. Analysts Conflicted on DICK’S Sporting Goods

Analyst views remain mixed, with some coverage questioning whether the company can meet the higher expectations created by its results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: A prominent CNBC investor reportedly sold his shares after the earnings beat, describing the decision as a macro call; this is an individual view rather than a change in company fundamentals. CNBC's Steve Weiss Just Sold Dick's Sporting Goods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $280.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta bought 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.75 per share, with a total value of $999,983.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 86,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,755. The trade was a 9.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Jr. Fitzgerald bought 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.67 per share, for a total transaction of $244,906.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,001,252.33. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,361 over the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a U.S.-based retailer of sporting goods, athletic apparel and footwear, outdoor gear, and related products. Its offerings serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts across a range of sports and activities, through both retail stores and e-commerce. Founded in 1948 by Richard “Dick” Stack in Binghamton, New York, the company has grown into a national retailer. It operates stores across the United States under banners that include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Public Lands, and also offers larger-format DICK'S House of Sport locations.

See Also

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