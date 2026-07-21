3,400 Shares in Nova Ltd. $NVMI Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 660.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,445,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nova by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nova in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $556.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVMI

Nova Stock Performance

NVMI stock opened at $433.17 on Tuesday. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $615.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $506.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.85.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nova

In other Nova news, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,530.62. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of Nova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total transaction of $243,580.08. Following the sale, the director owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,750.52. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nova Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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