State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 341,926 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.37% of Albemarle worth $46,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. AlphaGrep UK Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd now owns 4,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Weiss Ratings raised Albemarle from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 1.2%

Albemarle stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a specialty chemicals company that produces lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. Its products serve industries including energy storage, transportation, electronics, petroleum refining and pharmaceuticals. The company supplies lithium compounds used in rechargeable batteries and other applications. It also makes bromine-based products for uses such as flame retardants and water treatment, along with catalysts used in refining petroleum. Albemarle traces its history to 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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