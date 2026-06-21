34,255 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Purchased by Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,089,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to be highlighted as a strong dividend stock , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Article Title

The company continues to be highlighted as a strong , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been soft over the past few months, with one note saying the stock is down about 3% in three months despite solid results and pipeline progress. That recent weakness may be weighing on sentiment even as investors debate whether the dip is attractive. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $549.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business's fifty day moving average price is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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