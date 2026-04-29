34,397 Shares in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOLS. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $20,987,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $10,668,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $8,227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $4,796,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $4,776,000.

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Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

SOLS stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.58. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $84.44.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Vertical Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solstice Advanced Mat has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

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