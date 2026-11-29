Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 344,479 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $38,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,490,943,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,096,186,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,016,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $291,867,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Ruth Dowling sold 952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $176,891.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,855,772.73. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Weiss Ratings raised American Tower from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Up 0.2%

AMT stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $160.06 and a twelve month high of $202.50. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $180.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 27th that allows the company to buy back $2 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 100.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops communications infrastructure. Its portfolio includes wireless and broadcast towers, rooftop sites and other locations where communications providers install network equipment. The company leases space on its sites to wireless carriers and other customers, and provides related services such as site acquisition, development and maintenance. Through its subsidiary CoreSite, American Tower also operates data centers in the United States.

Further Reading

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