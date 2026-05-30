3,493,297 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,493,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,114,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.30% of GE Vernova as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 559 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the company's stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $968.81 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.65 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $996.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.32. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here