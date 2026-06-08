3,497 Shares in Acuity, Inc. $AYI Purchased by Havemeyer Place LP

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,497 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Acuity by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Acuity from $342.00 to $295.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Acuity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Stock Performance

AYI opened at $302.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.04 and a 52-week high of $380.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business's fifty day moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day moving average is $312.96.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.03. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Acuity's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Acuity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other news, Director Laura O'shaughnessy acquired 1,000 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $282.98 per share, with a total value of $282,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,350.78. The trade was a 47.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.83 per share, with a total value of $57,766.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,532. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

Further Reading

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