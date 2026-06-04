3,522,012 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,522,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $156,166,000. Norges Bank owned 1.19% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $208,775,000 after buying an additional 2,493,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,417,240 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $144,278,000 after buying an additional 1,496,059 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,152,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,779,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $377,648,000 after acquiring an additional 734,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Get OHI alerts: Sign Up

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $322.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omega Healthcare Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omega Healthcare Investors wasn't on the list.

While Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here