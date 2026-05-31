352,375 Shares in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 352,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $35,233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,059,646 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,291 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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