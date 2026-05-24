353,793 Shares in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Bought by Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd

Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 353,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,852,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.27% of BJ's Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.13 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key BJ's Wholesale Club News

Here are the key news stories impacting BJ's Wholesale Club this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore reissued a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.75.

View Our Latest Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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