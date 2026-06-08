35,489 Shares in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,489 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.10% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $109.90 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $112.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $155.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $86,871.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,571,737.48. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 13,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,886 shares in the company, valued at $28,669,420.78. This trade represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,751. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Qualys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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