First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 227.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,333 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 355,912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Dollar Tree worth $58,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 59.9% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $152.21 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.460-2.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar Tree

Here are a few of the latest headlines about DLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar Tree beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, raised its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook, and reported customer traffic up 3.8% as comparable sales exceeded expectations. The results helped drive a recent rally and a new 12-month high. Read More. · Read More.

Dollar Tree beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, raised its fiscal 2026 earnings outlook, and reported customer traffic up 3.8% as comparable sales exceeded expectations. The results helped drive a recent rally and a new 12-month high. Read More. · Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has strengthened: Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy, while several firms raised targets, including UBS to $180, JPMorgan to $177, and Wells Fargo to $170. These revisions suggest some analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Read More.

Analyst sentiment has strengthened: Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy, while several firms raised targets, including UBS to $180, JPMorgan to $177, and Wells Fargo to $170. These revisions suggest some analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management sees an opportunity to generate more sales by encouraging additional customer visits, while the company’s multi-price strategy is attracting shoppers and supporting larger baskets. The CEO described price increases as a last resort. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $155,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $537,580.83. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $315,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,568.20. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. is a discount retailer that operates Dollar Tree stores in the United States and Canada. Its stores sell a range of everyday merchandise, including household goods, food and snacks, party supplies, seasonal items, health and beauty products, and toys. The company traces its roots to a variety-store business founded in 1986 and adopted the Dollar Tree name in 1993. It expanded through its 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar, which served neighborhood locations with a broader assortment of everyday products.

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