356,252 Shares in Vale S.A. $VALE Acquired by Pinebridge Investments LLC

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 356,252 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vale by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,457,332 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $613,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,215,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $501,715,000 after buying an additional 1,910,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,961,848 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $314,526,000 after buying an additional 4,151,563 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,272,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $241,879,000 after buying an additional 2,192,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,809,302 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $271,145,000 after buying an additional 9,103,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vale news, VP Sobrinho Sami Arap bought 12,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $209,268.90. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,268.90. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parenti Grazielle Tallia bought 10,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $168,575.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,575.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Vale from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.65.

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Vale Trading Down 0.2%

Vale stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%.The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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