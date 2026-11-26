State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,563,466 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.98% of Rambus worth $455,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $3,068,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2,081.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 145.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rambus Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.93. Rambus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Rambus had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $218.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rambus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. develops semiconductor technology used to move and protect data in electronic systems. Its business includes memory-interface chips and silicon intellectual property licensed to semiconductor manufacturers and other technology companies. The company's products include memory interface components for advanced memory systems, such as registered clock drivers and data buffers, as well as security technologies for applications including cryptography and hardware-based protection. These solutions serve markets such as data centers, computing, and consumer electronics.

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