35,700 Shares in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Shake Shack as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,186 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 418 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug purchased 1,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at $335,311. The trade was a 22.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,258 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,996,125.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 378,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,099.60. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:SHAK opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.49 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.76%.The firm had revenue of $366.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. DA Davidson set a $85.00 target price on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $79.00 target price on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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