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35,730 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Acquired by VMS Asset Management Limited

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Vertiv logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • VMS Asset Management opened a new position in Vertiv, buying 35,730 shares worth about $5.8 million in the fourth quarter, making Vertiv its 16th-largest holding.
  • Vertiv reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter, with EPS of $1.17 versus estimates of $1.00 and revenue rising 30.1% year over year to $2.65 billion.
  • The company remains a favorite among analysts and is tied to the AI data center infrastructure boom, with multiple bullish ratings and a new fluid-management service aimed at reducing water use in data centers.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

VMS Asset Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. Vertiv accounts for about 2.2% of VMS Asset Management Limited's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.1%

VRT stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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