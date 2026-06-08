357,883 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357,883 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $61,137,000. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 159 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 1,278.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 193 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE FCN opened at $159.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.40. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.04.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Eun Nam acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,370,368.96. The trade was a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FTI Consulting, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FTI Consulting wasn't on the list.

While FTI Consulting currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here