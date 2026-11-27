Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $70,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,665,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,889.00 to $1,906.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,783.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,194.63 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $894.39 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,296.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,328.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,361.10, for a total value of $3,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,949,912.20. This represents a 46.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.57, for a total transaction of $131,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,621.55. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,375 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. NASDAQ: MPWR designs and supplies semiconductor-based power-management solutions. Its products regulate and convert electrical power, helping electronic devices operate efficiently and reliably. The company's portfolio includes power-management integrated circuits, DC-to-DC converters, battery-management products, and solutions for lighting and motor control. These products are used in applications such as data centers and computing, automotive systems, industrial equipment, communications infrastructure, and consumer electronics.

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