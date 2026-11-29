RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,657,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,014,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.82% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $144,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 170.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,600 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,358 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 59.3% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 93,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBVT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on DBV Technologies from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.25.

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DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.56 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.95% and a negative net margin of 5,392.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for food allergies and other immune-mediated conditions. Founded in France, the company's research centers on epicutaneous immunotherapy, an approach that delivers small amounts of an allergen through the skin using a patch. Its lead investigational program is Viaskin Peanut, a patch-based treatment being developed for peanut allergy. DBV has also conducted research into treatments for other conditions, including milk allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

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