36,837 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,837 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 2.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Delek US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,005 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.82 from $1.81, signaling slightly better expected performance this year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Delek US to $1.82 from $1.81, signaling slightly better expected performance this year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.07 from $1.05 and Q2 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.58, which may support investor confidence in near-term earnings stability.

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $1.07 from $1.05 and Q2 2027 EPS to $0.59 from $0.58, which may support investor confidence in near-term earnings stability. Positive Sentiment: Q3 2027 EPS estimates were lifted to $0.31 from $0.30, adding to the small upward revisions in intermediate-term forecasts.

Q3 2027 EPS estimates were lifted to $0.31 from $0.30, adding to the small upward revisions in intermediate-term forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on Delek US, indicating analysts are not taking a strongly bullish or bearish stance. Delek US stock page

Zacks Research kept a rating on Delek US, indicating analysts are not taking a strongly bullish or bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Analysts lowered FY2027 EPS estimates to $1.23 from $1.26, suggesting softer expected earnings growth in the following year.

Analysts lowered FY2027 EPS estimates to $1.23 from $1.26, suggesting softer expected earnings growth in the following year. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2027 EPS estimates were cut to $(0.31) from $(0.27), and FY2028 estimates were reduced to $(0.27) from $(0.24), which may weigh on longer-term sentiment.

Q1 2027 EPS estimates were cut to $(0.31) from $(0.27), and FY2028 estimates were reduced to $(0.27) from $(0.24), which may weigh on longer-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares at $48.00 per share, a modest insider sale that could be viewed cautiously by investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,145,781.92. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $495,464.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,520.68. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock worth $2,839,310. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Delek US Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE DK opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Delek US's payout ratio is presently -112.09%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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