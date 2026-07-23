37,090 Shares in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus target price of $30.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVR Energy

CVR Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -81.22 and a beta of 0.83. CVR Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. CVR Energy's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. CVR Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVR Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVR Energy wasn't on the list.

While CVR Energy currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here