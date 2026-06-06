371,000 Shares in GitLab Inc. $GTLB Bought by Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,924,000. GitLab comprises 2.0% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP owned 0.22% of GitLab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in GitLab by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GitLab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded GitLab from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GitLab from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Report on GitLab

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $16,067,501.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458.75. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,018,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $373,203,537.35. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392,308 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.50 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.23 million. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The company's revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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