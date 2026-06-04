GitLab’s Price Recovery Gains Traction—Time to Get On Board?

GitLab’s NASDAQ: GTLB Q1 earnings release left something to be desired, but it was still a healthy report. The primary concerns center on executing the Act 2 turnaround, which appears to be gaining traction. Act 2 is focused on elevating GitLab from a simple developer tool to an AI-empowered orchestration unit enabling human-directed, machine-built AI applications.

Takeaways include a massive workforce reduction, realignment of company goals, and expansion of the DuoAgent platform. The DuoAgent platform embeds agentic AI tools throughout the development cycle, enabling proactive assistance in real time. It is the critical growth driver amid a transition to usage-based billing.

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GitLab Outperforms in Q1, Raises Guidance: Analysts Raise Price Targets

GitLab had a good quarter despite decelerating growth. Revenue came in at nearly $265 million, up 23% from the prior year and more than 360 basis points (bps) above expectations. Strength was driven by new customers, up 7% across the board, large clients, up 18%, and penetration. The net retention rate, a measure of revenue generated from existing customers, came in at 117% and is forecast to continue growing in the coming quarters.

GitLab Today GTLB GitLab $30.84 -0.09 (-0.27%) 52-Week Range $18.73 ▼ $52.38 Price Target $37.81 Add to Watchlist

Margin news was also solid. The company widened its adjusted operating margin by 200 basis points to 14%, driving an accelerated gain in bottom-line results. The 23 cents in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were more than 1000 bps ahead of MarketBeat’s reported consensus, with strength reflected in the cash flow and free cash flow. Free cash flow improved by 3.5X, or approximately 250%, to $146.7 million, sufficient to sustain balance sheet health while reinvesting in new technologies and returning capital to shareholders.

Guidance is why the stock price rebound is likely to gain traction. The company issued a tepid Q2 forecast, expecting revenue in line with analysts' consensus and weak EPS, but this is offset by the growth outlook, full-year forecast, and the impact of restructuring. Restructuring, specifically the cost of headcount reductions, will impair Q2 results but will fade quickly in future reports. The full-year forecast suggests acceleration and better-than-expected performance in the back half, triggering a bullish response from analysts.

Analysts' Cautious Tone Overshadowed by Price Target Increases

GitLab’s Q1 release triggered a robust response from analysts. Caution focused on slowing growth ruled the chatter, but actions speak louder than words. The actions recorded by MarketBeat reveal numerous revisions issued within the first 24 hours, most of which were price target increases.

The single outlier was a reaffirmed target aligning with early June support levels. The bulk of targets, however, are pushing this market higher, signaling the end of a bearish trend. The story going into summer is that 30 analysts rate this stock a consensus Hold. The Buy-side bias, though, is significant at 26%. There’s over 20% upside from critical support, and the analysts are signaling a market rebound.

Institutional flows also align with an outlook for a rebound. The group owns more than 95% of the shares, including a double-digit insider holding, and has been accumulating shares. Institutions have bought on balance quarterly for years without fail, maintaining a healthy $2-$1 balance on a trailing 12-month basis. Their support is unlikely to end; the only question is when retail traders will take an interest, and it is only a matter of time. GitLab is well-positioned to sustain long-term growth, generate free cash flow, and repurchase shares.

The price action that followed the release was as mixed as the details, but with a similarly bullish long-term implication. The market fell approximately 5% at the low, creating a red candle with a long upper shadow for the week. Support was shown at the critical level, aligning with near-term moving averages and a prior low.

GitLab Builds Value for Investors

Buybacks don’t reduce the share count as of mid-2026, but they offset share-based compensation to a degree and are expected to strengthen over time, as is shareholder value. The company’s balance sheet is rock-solid, aided by its decentralized operating structure, with ample cash and low leverage. There is no long-term debt, cash is about half the total liabilities, and liabilities are well below 1X the assets- nothing to worry about there.

The likely outcome is that GTLB continues to build support at or near this level, effecting a full market reversal over time. The risk is that AI enables shrinking headcounts in developer factories, impacting GitLab’s revenue and earnings. The offset is that GitLab’s shift includes one towards consumption-based usage, and that AI consumption is only going to grow over time.

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