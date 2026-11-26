Haverford Trust Co reduced its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,004 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 371,631 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co's holdings in Masco were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Masco Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,807.69% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Masco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore downgraded Masco from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth Cole sold 34,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,779,660.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 39,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,408. This trade represents a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a manufacturer of home improvement and building products, serving residential construction, repair and remodeling markets. Its products are sold primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets around the world. The company's Plumbing Products include faucets, showering and bathing products, and related fixtures and accessories. Its brands include Delta Faucet, Brizo, Peerless and hansgrohe. Masco also makes decorative architectural products, including paints and coatings sold under the BEHR and KILZ brands.

See Also

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