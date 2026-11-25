State Street Corp reduced its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,366,461 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after selling 37,229,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.21% of SEA worth $717,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 5.9% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 660,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $64,328,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at SEA

In related news, COO Gang Ye sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $3,594,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 298,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,801,257.44. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Feng Zhao sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $3,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,891,971.60. This represents a 29.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 525,800 shares of company stock worth $54,566,461 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research downgraded shares of SEA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $149.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SE

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). SEA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. SEA's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based technology company operating digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services businesses. Founded in 2009 as Garena, the company adopted the name Sea Limited in 2017. Its digital entertainment business, Garena, publishes and develops online games and also provides a platform for users to access games and connect with other players. Shopee, Sea's e-commerce platform, serves consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia and other markets, including Taiwan and parts of Latin America.

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