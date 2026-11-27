Ardmore Road Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,910 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 372,884 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 503 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Rice sold 697 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $61,280.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,566.08. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group is a global marketing and communications company that serves businesses, organizations and public-sector clients. Through a network of agencies and specialist firms, it provides advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, branding, customer relationship management, healthcare communications and digital marketing services. Its agency network includes well-known brands such as BBDO, DDB and TBWA, alongside firms focused on areas such as media, public relations and customer experience.

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