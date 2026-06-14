37,311 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Purchased by Congruence Capital LLC

Congruence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $15,011,000. Valmont Industries accounts for about 5.5% of Congruence Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Congruence Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $497.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Valmont Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $525.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock opened at $546.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.56 and a 12 month high of $548.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.79. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.10%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total value of $8,615,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,309 shares in the company, valued at $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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