37,595 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Acquired by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $2,231,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,681,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,111,863 shares of the company's stock worth $46,709,000 after buying an additional 404,626 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 243.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,674.55. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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