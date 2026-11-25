Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,074 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 376,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.79% of Toll Brothers worth $98,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. N.F.U. MUTUAL UNIT MANAGERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, AlphaGrep UK Ltd bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen East sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $108,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,719,185.58. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $149.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.14 and a 1-year high of $168.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.43.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $179.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Melius Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stonex Financial raised Toll Brothers to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc. is a U.S. homebuilding company focused primarily on designing, building, marketing and selling luxury residential properties. Its offerings include single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, as well as age-qualified communities and urban high-rise residences. Founded in 1967 by brothers Bob and Bruce Toll, the company has expanded from its Pennsylvania roots to serve homebuyers in markets across the United States. Its communities are generally designed for move-up, luxury and active-adult buyers.

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