Troluce Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Echostar CORP (NASDAQ:ECHO - Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 376,802 shares during the period. Echostar comprises about 8.4% of Troluce Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Echostar worth $90,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Echostar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Echostar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company's stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Echostar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Echostar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board raised its holdings in Echostar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 4,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Echostar Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. Echostar CORP has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $93.14.

Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $4.90. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.00 million. Echostar had a net margin of 81.29% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Research analysts forecast that Echostar CORP will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Wall purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.41 per share, with a total value of $90,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,435. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECHO. UBS Group increased their price target on Echostar from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Echostar from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Echostar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Echostar in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Echostar from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $142.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Echostar

Echostar Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a communications and entertainment company whose businesses include satellite-based connectivity, broadband services, television programming and wireless communications. Its offerings include Hughes Network Systems' satellite and managed network services, as well as DISH TV and Sling TV services. Hughes serves residential, enterprise and government customers in the United States and internationally, using satellite and terrestrial networks to deliver connectivity and related services.

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