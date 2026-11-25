First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,098,583 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 379,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Edison International worth $112,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,340,412,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,361,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,570,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $265,843,000 after purchasing an additional 759,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $261,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $56.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edison International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $61.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $27,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,845,258.72. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Stock Down 0.3%

Edison International stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Edison International's revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is 37.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a holding company focused on electric power generation and delivery. Its principal subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), is a regulated electric utility that serves homes and businesses across much of central and Southern California. SCE operates and maintains the electric grid, including transmission and distribution infrastructure, and works to support the region's shift to cleaner energy. Edison International also provides energy advisory and management services through its Edison Energy business.

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