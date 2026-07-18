3,803 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $676.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $640.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $718.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $787.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here