38,393 Shares in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL Bought by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.07% of H. B. Fuller as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in H. B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In other H. B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.08 per share, for a total transaction of $295,103.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,883.60. This trade represents a 147.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. B. Fuller from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $63.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUL

H. B. Fuller Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE FUL opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. H. B. Fuller Company has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.77 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

H. B. Fuller Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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