3,845 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Acquired by Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,845 shares of the network technology company's stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 400.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 165 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,100. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,227 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $379.89.

Read Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Up 0.0%

FFIV opened at $383.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $399.59. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $327.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.86.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.F5's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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