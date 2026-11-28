State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT - Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,532,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,863,519 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.86% of Veracyte worth $254,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Veracyte by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,897 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,971,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veracyte by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,096 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $18,459,000 after acquiring an additional 228,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,986,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $69.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Veracyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Veracyte from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on VCYT

Veracyte Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VCYT opened at $26.00 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Veracyte had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $151.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veracyte news, EVP Annie Mcguire sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $140,214.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,651,684.40. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,550. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. is a genomic diagnostics company that develops tests to help clinicians diagnose disease and guide treatment decisions, with a focus on cancer and other complex conditions. Its tests analyze biological samples to provide information that can help distinguish between conditions and assess disease risk. The company's portfolio includes Afirma for thyroid nodule assessment, Decipher for prostate cancer, Prosigna for breast cancer, and Percepta for lung cancer. Veracyte also offers Envisia, a genomic test that supports the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other forms of interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT - Free Report).

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