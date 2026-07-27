3,883 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $656.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $541.00 and a one year high of $821.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $635.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $714.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

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About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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