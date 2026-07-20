39,063 Shares in MSCI Inc $MSCI Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,063 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $21,055,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.05% of MSCI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $528,560,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in MSCI by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,750 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $130,380,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $829,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,405 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Key MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a Buy rating and a $760 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum.

Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself.

Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business.

Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be holding back ahead of MSCI’s Q2 earnings release, since the stock is trading near recent highs and expectations are already elevated, leaving room for volatility if results or guidance disappoint.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $713.50.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 0.0%

MSCI stock opened at $628.83 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $596.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.84. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $644.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.MSCI's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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