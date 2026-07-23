39,524 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Acquired by SEB Asset Management AB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,524 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,252,022.64. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.12 and a one year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

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