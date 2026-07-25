39,642 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,642 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

COF opened at $202.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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