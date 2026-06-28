39,700 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,616 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $445,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,597,217 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $337,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,185,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $156,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.44. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total transaction of $939,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This trade represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,578,674.56. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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