Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,692 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of 3M worth $68,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 25,469 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. SMA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,381 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $190.07 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. 3M had a return on equity of 123.11% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buy back $6 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

3M is a diversified technology and manufacturing company that develops products and materials for industrial, transportation, electronics, safety and consumer markets. Its offerings include adhesives, abrasives, filtration products, personal protective equipment, automotive and electronics materials, and consumer products such as Post-it Notes and Scotch-brand tapes. Founded in 1902 as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, 3M began as a mining venture before expanding into materials science and manufacturing.

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