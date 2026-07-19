4,000 Shares in Jabil, Inc. $JBL Purchased by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $407,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $429,714,000 after buying an additional 591,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $121,710,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,576,000 after buying an additional 337,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Jabil by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 704,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $142,399,000 after buying an additional 250,626 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,842,340. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,200. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:JBL opened at $300.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $355.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.35. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Research raised Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here