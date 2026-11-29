RA Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS - Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609,007 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,027,806 shares during the period. GH Research comprises about 0.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.26% of GH Research worth $84,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 43.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GH Research by 30.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GH Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 9,720.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GH Research Price Performance

Shares of GHRS stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.31. GH Research PLC has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHRS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of GH Research from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GH Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Thursday, October 15th. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on GH Research in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GHRS

GH Research Profile

GH Research plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Dublin, Ireland. It develops investigational treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, with a focus on therapies based on mebufotenin, also known as 5-MeO-DMT. The company's lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation being studied for treatment-resistant depression. GH Research is also developing other formulations of mebufotenin for potential use in psychiatric disorders. GH Research's product candidates are investigational and have not been approved for commercial use.

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