4,029 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,029 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $328.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSW opened at $266.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.15. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.45 and a 52-week high of $337.02.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $308.96 million for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSW Industrials's payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,007 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.57, for a total value of $291,596.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,146.50. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,478. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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